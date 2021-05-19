Needham & Company LLC Trims Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Target Price to $15.00

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.15% from the company’s current price.

VLDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Velodyne Lidar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

VLDR opened at $10.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12. Velodyne Lidar has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

