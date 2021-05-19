NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $53.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.90, but opened at $45.59. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. NeoGames shares last traded at $46.04, with a volume of 12,302 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NGMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Get NeoGames alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in NeoGames by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.53.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.