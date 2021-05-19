Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $59 million-$63 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.67 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.94. 159,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,707. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $359.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $95,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,175.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 5,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $80,926.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,416.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

