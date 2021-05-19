NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ NPCE opened at $25.11 on Monday. NeuroPace has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $27.38.

In other NeuroPace news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,995,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Fischer bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,947. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 287,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,984 over the last three months.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

