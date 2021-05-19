New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Stake Increased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1,391.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 934,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872,076 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $13,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 235,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,588,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.55. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EDU. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.99.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.