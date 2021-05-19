New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Given New $18.10 Price Target at HSBC

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) had its target price cut by HSBC from $18.70 to $18.10 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EDU has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. CLSA started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.70 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.99.

EDU stock opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.55. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 167,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,216,000 after buying an additional 39,607 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 224,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,776,000 after purchasing an additional 56,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

