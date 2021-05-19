New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Insider William Staples Sells 3,587 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $208,835.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,513.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE NEWR opened at $59.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average of $64.20.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 102.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth $2,152,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of New Relic by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 250,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,841 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 26,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,421 shares during the period. Finally, North Run Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the first quarter worth $6,609,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

