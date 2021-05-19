NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NREF opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1,712.96, a current ratio of 1,712.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $21.48.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 47,797 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

