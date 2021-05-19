NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Insider Brian Mitts Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,292.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Mitts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $50,350.00.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.36. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. Equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 195,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,290,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,523,000 after buying an additional 164,367 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 320,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,557,000 after buying an additional 147,529 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after buying an additional 72,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 54.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 69,590 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

