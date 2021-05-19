Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will announce $3.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.80 and the lowest is $3.40. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year earnings of $16.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.45 to $16.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $21.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.80 to $21.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXST. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.57.

NXST opened at $148.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.10 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.75 and its 200 day moving average is $125.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Martin Pompadur sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $114,428.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,328 shares of company stock worth $20,825,705. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 320.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,984,000 after purchasing an additional 558,221 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,051,000 after purchasing an additional 339,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,420,000 after purchasing an additional 322,469 shares during the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.