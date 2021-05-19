NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Down 3.7%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s stock price was down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 10,394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,936,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 3.52.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.