NFT Index (NFTI) Price Tops $689.31 on Major Exchanges

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $148,153.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $689.31 or 0.01787052 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT Index has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00075871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.05 or 0.01171962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00058320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,771.86 or 0.09778686 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index (NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN.

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

