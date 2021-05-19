Nielsen Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,791 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,868% compared to the average daily volume of 91 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nielsen from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,352,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,224,000 after acquiring an additional 92,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349,119 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 922,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,262,000 after acquiring an additional 58,430 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nielsen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,612,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,519,000 after buying an additional 30,436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

