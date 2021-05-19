NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,324 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $25,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $135.56 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.82 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $214.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

