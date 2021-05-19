Nimiq (NIM) Trading Down 35.5% Over Last Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded down 35.5% against the dollar. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $50.92 million and $2.67 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,392.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,657.48 or 0.06746082 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $770.20 or 0.01955176 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.56 or 0.00519276 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00161335 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.16 or 0.00556350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.73 or 0.00484167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007312 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.04 or 0.00416412 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,444,331,094 coins and its circulating supply is 7,782,831,094 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

