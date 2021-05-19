Ninety One Group (LON:N91) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 6.70 Per Share

Ninety One Group (LON:N91) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $5.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:N91 opened at GBX 246.60 ($3.22) on Wednesday. Ninety One Group has a 1 year low of GBX 186.20 ($2.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 299 ($3.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 244.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 231.88.

In other news, insider Hendrik du Toit acquired 739 shares of Ninety One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £1,795.77 ($2,346.19).

About Ninety One Group

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

