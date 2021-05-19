NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92,112 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

NI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.22.

NI opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,924 shares of company stock worth $293,350. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.