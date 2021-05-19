NiSource (NYSE:NI) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NI. Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NiSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.22.

NiSource stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $23.52. NiSource has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at $262,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,924 shares of company stock valued at $293,350. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

