NIX Price Down 41.5% Over Last 7 Days (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One NIX coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000547 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NIX has traded down 41.5% against the US dollar. NIX has a market cap of $10.09 million and $68,546.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,601.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.94 or 0.06621838 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $727.37 or 0.01934390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.30 or 0.00511421 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00164549 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.97 or 0.00553084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.91 or 0.00473149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007469 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.95 or 0.00404092 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,112,455 coins. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

