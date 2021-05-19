Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $13.29 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 3.0% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

MDT stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.32. The stock had a trading volume of 95,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,006. The firm has a market cap of $168.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

