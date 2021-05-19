Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $9.33 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 2.1% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.80. 156,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $128.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.47 and a 1-year high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.35.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

