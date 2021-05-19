Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Invests $315,000 in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter worth $1,266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter worth $611,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter worth $519,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 111,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. 18.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KOPN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,582. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91. The company has a market cap of $606.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.46 and a beta of 2.45. Kopin Co. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bor Yeu Tsaur sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. Also, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 557,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,558. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KOPN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

