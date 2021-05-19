Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 2,027 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their price target on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,222,827. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.90. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

