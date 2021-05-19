Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 2,506 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 3.5% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.42. The stock had a trading volume of 271,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,231. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.45 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.29.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

