Noku (NOKU) Market Cap Hits $7.69 Million

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Noku has a market cap of $7.69 million and approximately $7,605.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noku coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Noku has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Noku alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00078379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $477.78 or 0.01249070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.28 or 0.10484051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00104306 BTC.

Noku Profile

NOKU is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup.

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Noku

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.