Nongfu Spring (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Trading Down 3%

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF)’s stock price was down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 12,510 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 357% from the average daily volume of 2,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NNFSF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nongfu Spring in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nongfu Spring from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00.

About Nongfu Spring (OTCMKTS:NNFSF)

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. produces and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Functional Drinks Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers tea and coffee drink products, functional drink products, fruit juice products, plant-based yogurts, and fresh oranges and apples, as well as supply chain management.

