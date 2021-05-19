Noodles & Company Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Noodles & Company in a research note issued on Sunday, May 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.06 million, a PE ratio of -25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31.

In other Noodles & Company news, CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $53,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,278.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $61,040.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,237.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $207,349. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 61,094 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,584,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,397,000 after acquiring an additional 107,130 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $10,726,000. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 834,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 127,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 649,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

