North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $14.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $405.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.38.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. Analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1,119.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 282,492 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,620,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.