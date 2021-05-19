Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) CFO Sells $361,770.42 in Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $361,770.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $117.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.87. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $72.64 and a 12 month high of $121.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

