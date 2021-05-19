Northland Securities Trims Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Target Price to $90.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective dropped by Northland Securities from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LITE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.47.

LITE stock opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.24.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 71.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

