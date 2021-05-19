Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Northrop Grumman worth $39,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Unison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,179 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,761 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.75.

NOC stock opened at $368.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.26. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $378.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

