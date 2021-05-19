NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Holdings Decreased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.90.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.