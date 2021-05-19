NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.400-0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $659.06 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NLOK stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.38. 233,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,716,643. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $26.78.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

