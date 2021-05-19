Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Novartis stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,019. Novartis has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Novartis will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 309.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

