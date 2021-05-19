NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Acquired by Cincinnati Insurance Co.

Cincinnati Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,244 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,824 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 359,407 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,935,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 192,451 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 87,519 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NS shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

NYSE:NS traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $17.43. 4,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.62.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.76%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

