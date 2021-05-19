NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. US Capital Advisors cut NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

NYSE NS opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.62. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in NuStar Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 48,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 378,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,824 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

