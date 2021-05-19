OKB One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.73 Billion (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. In the last seven days, OKB has traded down 45.7% against the US dollar. One OKB coin can now be purchased for about $19.44 or 0.00050651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $2.73 billion worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00075267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00016724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.31 or 0.01152484 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00057054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00101001 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

