ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) to post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. ON Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 308.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ON shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.93.

ON stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.01. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.88, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

In related news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

