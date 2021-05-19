ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $50.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. ON24 traded as low as $31.64 and last traded at $31.64, with a volume of 3894 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.43.

Get ON24 alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 800 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 981 shares of company stock valued at $50,462 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter worth $175,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter worth about $176,474,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter worth about $362,000.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. ON24’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

About ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.