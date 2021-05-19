ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $76.00. The stock had previously closed at $75.80, but opened at $73.65. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. ONE Gas shares last traded at $73.65, with a volume of 2 shares.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OGS. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1,005.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.53 and a 200 day moving average of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.10%.

ONE Gas Company Profile (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

