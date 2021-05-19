OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.43 Million

Equities analysts expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to announce sales of $6.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.80 million and the lowest is $5.90 million. OneSpaWorld posted sales of $1.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 543%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $113.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.90 million to $145.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $472.00 million, with estimates ranging from $355.30 million to $556.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,177,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,923,000 after buying an additional 2,072,477 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5,242.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,502,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,140,000. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,739,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,061,000 after purchasing an additional 940,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 638.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 873,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 755,425 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OSW traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.64. 8,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,211. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.65.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

