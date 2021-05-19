Onex (TSE:ONEX) PT Raised to C$100.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ONEX. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Onex from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

ONEX opened at C$87.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$7.89 billion and a PE ratio of 9.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$81.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$74.19. Onex has a 52-week low of C$56.12 and a 52-week high of C$88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a current ratio of 16.22.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

