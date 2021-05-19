Open Governance Token Trading 47.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 26.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last week, Open Governance Token has traded down 47.8% against the US dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002229 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and $1.25 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO.

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

