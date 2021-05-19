OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) President Miriam J. Paramore Sells 15,000 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,943.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OPRX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.41. 95,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,244. The firm has a market cap of $819.24 million, a P/E ratio of -124.76 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.40. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $63.98.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at $514,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at $306,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

