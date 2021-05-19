Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $788.53 Million

Brokerages expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to report sales of $788.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $781.60 million to $796.41 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $740.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research raised Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,355 shares of company stock worth $219,338. 80.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,369,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,003,000 after purchasing an additional 67,730 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,257,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,741 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,761 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,585,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,132,000 after purchasing an additional 710,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. Option Care Health has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $21.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.62.

Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

