Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.08

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.08 and last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 2178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Orange alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Orange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,458,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Orange by 252,599.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,071,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after buying an additional 1,071,021 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,877,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Orange by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 241,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Orange by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 645,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 240,340 shares during the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.