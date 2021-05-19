ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.02 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) will post sales of $66.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.20 million and the highest is $67.15 million. ORBCOMM posted sales of $56.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full-year sales of $270.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $263.50 million to $274.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $291.66 million, with estimates ranging from $287.10 million to $299.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORBC. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target (up from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.54.

ORBC remained flat at $$11.16 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 994,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,687. ORBCOMM has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $887.43 million, a PE ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In other news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $38,195.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,275.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 110.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 59,217 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 179.1% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 51,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 33,210 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 82.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 174,831 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the first quarter valued at $192,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

