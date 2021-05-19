Orbit Chain Price Down 49% Over Last Week (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 19th. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00004745 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 49% lower against the US dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $781.54 million and $33.90 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00082753 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $445.33 or 0.01260054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.29 or 0.09841650 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00055763 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

