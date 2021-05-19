OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Receives C$3.84 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.84.

OGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC upgraded OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded OrganiGram to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

OGI stock opened at C$3.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.95. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of C$1.35 and a 1 year high of C$8.00. The stock has a market cap of C$969.26 million and a PE ratio of -2.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

