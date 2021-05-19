Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $438 million-$454 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.24 million.

Shares of Organogenesis stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.70. 55,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,425. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.00 and a beta of 1.84. Organogenesis has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORGO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Organogenesis from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organogenesis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.80.

In other news, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $442,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,297 shares in the company, valued at $8,541,026.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $214,119.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,108.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,908. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

